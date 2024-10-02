‘Education department is failing bullied grade 2 learner’

Distressed parents of a seven-year-old grade 2 girl learner who allegedly suffered a broken leg at the hands of a grade 1 bully at an aftercare centre have raised alarm on the sluggish pace with which the Eastern Cape education department has responded.

In a letter to the acting head of the department on September 18, Sharon Maasdorp, the concerned father, requested an urgent transfer for her daughter from Westbank Primary School “to a safer school” before schools reopened this week.

The family was considering Clarendon, Hudson, Stirling, or Cambridge primary schools.

On Monday, the father told Sunday World that the family is yet to receive formal feedback from the department, including on the proposed investigation into the incident, which took place on September 6, and “neither had they offered psychological counselling to the child”.

“I’m not sure if it will happen or not, because there is no communication whatsoever, whereas I have notified the department, leading to its officials visiting Westbank Primary School and Buckleigh House Pre-Primary School,” the father said.

According to the family, the incident occurred at Buckleigh Pre-Primary School, where she was receiving aftercare services.

The alleged bully is a fellow learner from Westbank Primary School.

The father stated that he had only received informal information about the incident occurring outside the Westbank Primary School premises.

Department slow to act

“I’m not sure if that means that the Eastern Cape department of education cannot really deliver justice on this matter and/or enforce its policies to private education facilities offering education in the province,” he said.

“When I reported this matter to the Eastern Cape department of education, I was under the impression that the department is the sole custodian and policyholder of basic education in the entire Eastern Cape Province, and it will enforce its compliance systems to prevent similar challenges from happening again with clear punitive measures and without fear, favour, or prejudice.”

It appears that the department only communicated its findings on Tuesday, but even so, the communication was for the perpetrator’s father’s attention and not the victim’s, the father told Sunday World.

District director Nkosabantu Mabece recommended counselling for the two learners cited in the report, dated September 9, noting the lack of conclusive evidence of bullying.

Mabece noted that when the victim’s mother arrived at the school on the day of the incident, the teachers informed her that “the alleged perpetrator and her friends were demanding that the alleged victim hand over her jersey to them”.

However, the assistant teacher informed the department that the two girls were not fighting but rather engaged in a loud conversation while leaning on each other.

She had taken her eyes off them, and when she looked up, she heard a cry. The victim was lying on her back, and the other child was standing next to her.

No intention to cause harm

“The accounts of both parents are different from those of the assistant teacher,” said Mabece.

“From all the accounts shared about the incident, one is of the view that the two girls may have been playing and one child got injured as force was exerted on her leg.

“It doesn’t seem as if there was an intention to cause harm.”

The Buckleigh Pre-Primary School refuted the allegations of bullying in their investigative report, stating that “we rule the incident an unfortunate accident and no party is to blame”.

“It was a misjudgement or ignorance on the part of the learner when she used another learner’s leg as a hoisting aid.

“Therefore, no charges were levelled against the alleged bully.

“Several interviews were conducted, and in line with our bullying policy, there was no evidence of bullying recorded. This rules out bullying as a motive.”

The school also ruled out negligence from carers, abuse of any sort, and harassment, as well as possible environmental hazards or risks identified in the classroom.

The school management said: “The accident, as well as the investigation, might have subjected the children to a traumatic experience.

“It is therefore recommended that both children seek psychological assistance to mitigate the effects of the trauma.”

The father disagreed.

Child’s self-esteem shattered

He stated that his daughter’s “self-confidence and self-esteem have suffered far more than the broken leg”.

Given the circumstances, the family said it could not allow the child to return to a setting where she might run into her bully again, compromising the family’s trust in both Westbank Primary School and Buckleigh Primary School.

The father said: “I am very concerned and frustrated about the safety of my child there, especially given the condition of my child at the moment and the fact that she can never trust the child who did this to her.

“Whenever she sees other children playing, she will be traumatised; she can never competitively compete in any sport in the future.”

He said a safe educational environment was essential for children to learn and grow, adding that her daughter needed a place where she would feel secure and supported by caring teachers and staff.

