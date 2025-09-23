Education department suspends seven teachers accused of sexually harassing pupils

Following grave accusations against seven male teachers at St John’s College in Mthatha, a formal investigation into claims of sexual harassment was launched on Monday.

The teachers were put on precautionary suspension after students accused them of having sex with other students, some of whom were allegedly impregnated.

The suspensions follow a student-led demonstration earlier last week that forced the school to temporarily close as students called for justice for their classmates.

The protest brought to light not only the allegations of sexual harassment but also more general issues with intimidation, corruption, inadequate food supply, and drug abuse among students and teachers.

The investigation into the sexual harassment claims will be headed by three female investigators, according to education MEC Fundile Gade, while other concerns brought up by students will be handled independently.

“South Africa’s laws clearly protect learners from abuse. Such acts are a breach of trust to parents, and we will support the victims of this heinous delinquency,” Gade stated.

The Eastern Cape education department acknowledged the claims and categorically denounced any misconduct or abuse that jeopardised the students’ safety and dignity.

Psychosocial support services

The department encouraged anyone with information to report incidents confidentially via its toll-free hotline.

A preliminary investigation by a departmental task team confirmed some of the allegations, prompting the immediate suspension of the accused educators to ensure learner safety during the formal investigation.

The department has also activated psychosocial support services for affected learners and urged victims to report incidents directly to local police stations.

According to the South African Police Service, the situation is being monitored closely, particularly after reports surfaced that some learners attempted to set fire to classrooms and school property during the protests.

Meanwhile, allegations of rape against JS Skenjana High School teachers in Dutywa have surfaced due to a former learner’s viral video.

The ex-learner claims male teachers at the school coerce students into romantic relationships.

