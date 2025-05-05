Education HOD, contractor BoTau Technologies face axe over R2m laptop scandal

Mpumalanga’s embattled education head, Lucy Moyane, faces disciplinary action as the provincial government moves to blacklist BoTau Technologies, the company at the centre of the R2-million laptop scandal that has rocked the province.

Premier Mandla Ndlovu released the damning findings of the investigation into the controversial procurement on Monday, confirming that the department violated multiple legal and financial regulations in its purchase of 22 laptops at R91 482.50 each and one printer.

The investigation, led by the integrity, forensic investigations, and security management unit in the premier’s office, found that the procurement was “flawed in material respects” and involved misrepresentation by both BoTau Technologies and senior departmental officials.

“The procurement does not comply with both Section 217 of the constitution read with the provisions of Sections 38 and 45 of the PFMA, as the process cannot be said to have been fair, equitable, transparent, competitive, and cost-effective,” said Ndlovu.

He said BoTau Technologies knowingly delivered lower-spec Dell XPS 13 and XPS 14 laptops instead of the advertised and approved Dell XPS 15 devices.

Invoices showed the company charged nearly double the estimated resale price, with each laptop priced at R91 482.50 despite being valued closer to R59 000.

BoTau’s delivery, according to the report, was accompanied by false claims of specification compliance and inaccurate cost breakdowns.

The company has now been flagged for blacklisting and could be removed from the provincial and national tender databases.

The report further confirmed that the department failed to follow due diligence processes, invited bids from limited and brand-specific suppliers, and failed to ensure market testing to determine value for money.

Outdated specifications

Officials allegedly used outdated specifications from two years prior, bypassed key pricing negotiations recommended by the bid adjudication committee, and failed to document the variation in specs with appropriate authorisation.

Worse, the report accuses departmental officials of gross dishonesty and active misrepresentation during internal investigations and interactions with the office of the premier.

They are accused of misleading both Ndlovu and Education MEC Cathy Dlamini, who has since publicly distanced herself from the procurement.

“There was a deliberate effort by implicated officials to conduct investigations into a matter in which they were directly involved, while concealing or misrepresenting their role in the procurement process,” Ndlovu said.

He announced that disciplinary processes will begin against all implicated officials, including Moyane, and that lifestyle reviews will be conducted to assess any undue enrichment.

“We will commence with the process of blacklisting the service provider on the national and provincial treasury register for tender defaulters,” said Ndlovu.

“We will also refer the matter to SAPS [SA Police Service] to consider possible criminal charges, including collusion, corruption, and financial misconduct.”

Whistleblower tip-off

The investigation was prompted by a whistleblower tip-off in February, leading to Dlamini conducting an internal investigation.

Dlamini’s internal investigation led to Ndlovu instructing the forensic unit to probe whether proper procurement and governance prescripts were followed.

Moyane, who signed the original appointment letter to BoTau in September 2024, went on a month-long leave in April just as public pressure intensified.

The provincial government insists this is ordinary annual leave.

In a brief response to Sunday World, BoTau Technologies director Lassy Mahole said he would study Ndlovu’s report and comment thereafter.

A progress report on the implementation of the recommendations is expected by June 30.

