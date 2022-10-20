Education MEC Chiloane disturbed by violence in Gauteng schools

Matome Chiloane, the new MEC for education in Gauteng, is concerned about “ill-discipline” displayed by the learners in province’s schools.

In a statement issued by his department on Thursday, Chiloane said this week alone several violent incidents were reported at different schools across the province, including Wednesday’s stabbing of a grade 8 learner at a technical high school in Soweto.

The department said the learner was admitted to the hospital with stab wounds to the neck and was discharged later in the day.

The department is also worried about a reported incident involving some learners from Wendywood High School in Sandton, who skipped classes to indulge in a drinking spree. They returned to the school in the afternoon and picked a fight with a group of grade 10 and 11 learners.

“Seven grade 12 learners were taken into custody by the Sandton police following this incident. They have been released on R1 000 bail,” said the department, adding that the learners face suspension from the school.

In another unruly incident on Thursday, the department said a grade 9 learner from Pretoria Central High School was assaulted by five schoolmates on the school premises. Part of the victim’s hair was pulled from her scalp, which resulted in swelling and bruising.

The perpetrators were identified and suspended pending a disciplinary hearing.

Chiloane said: “We strongly condemn acts of ill-discipline and unruly behaviour by learners at our schools. We must remind all the learners, parents and communities that our schools are institutions of learning and teaching.

“Therefore, we appeal that they be treated as such. Any form of ill-discipline and unruly behaviour will be met by disciplinary action.”

