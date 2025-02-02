Education MEC in the spotlight as protector’s visit raises questions

The presence of Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka at the heart of Mpumalanga’s government this week has set tongues wagging, as it coincided with a damning

complaint lodged against education MEC Cathy Dlamini.

Gcaleka’s visit to the Riverside Government Complex in the capital city, Mbombela, on Wednesday, was officially to engage Premier Mandla Ndlovu and his MECs on how political principals should handle complaints emerging from within the provincial government.

However, with allegations of political interference against Dlamini now sitting before her office, speculation is rife about whether the visit had deeper implications.

EFF provincial leader Collen Sedibe recently submitted a formal complaint against Dlamini, accusing her of abusing her position by interfering in procurement and human resource

processes. In his submission, Sedibe alleged that one of Dlamini’s first acts as MEC was to cancel all tenders awarded before her arrival.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below. https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

