Education MEC sued for school playground injury

A pupil who fractured her right arm during an unsupervised netball practice on a hazardous playing field has successfully sued the Limpopo education MEC for negligence.

The pupil and her lawyers are seeking R2.2-million in compensation.

Acting Judge Johan Ströh found in the Limpopo High Court that the school breached its statutory duty of care, neglected supervision responsibilities, and permitted pupils to play on an “uneven, red soil with patches of grass” netball field — conditions that had directly contributed to the injury.

