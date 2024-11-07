Education minister explores legal ways to curb food poisoning

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube says her department is exploring all possible legal avenues to ban pesticides and insecticides from entering schools. This follows the spate of food poisoning incidents that have seen children rushed to the hospital or dying.

“My department is working with the Department of Health to develop safety guidelines for schools on how best to mitigate the risks of organophosphate pesticides entering school environments.

Safety guidelines to educate communities, vendors

“These will be aimed at ensuring that communities and vendors near schools are aware of the risks associated with hazardous chemicals. Especially those used for pest control purposes. I will ensure that these are finalised as soon as possible,” according to the minister.

Gwarube was speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon in Cape Town. She revealed the results of preliminary investigations. These concluded that food bought by children outside of schools was tainted with deadly chemicals such as organophosphates.

There have been numerous incidents of food poisoning at schools which have led to the death of at least 12 children in Gauteng. Learners in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga have also been affected by this new trend.

The various provinces have launched their own investigations into the cause of these incidents.

“We must also address recent cases of food poisoning affecting several of our learners. Initial investigations have shown that these incidents originated from food items purchased outside of school premises. Particularly items tainted with hazardous chemicals such as organophosphates.

Highly toxic pesticides substances

“Organophosphate pesticides are highly toxic substances and pose a significant risk. Especially to young children. In these cases, it appears that certain foods were contaminated. This resulted in serious health consequences for the affected learners,” according to Gwarube.

That is why the minister has called for communities to exercise extreme caution. When handling, storing, and selling pesticides, particularly those known to contain harmful chemicals.

“As the Minister of Basic Education, learner safety is my top priority. And we are taking this matter extremely seriously… The proper handling of pesticides is not just a matter of regulatory compliance. But it’s that of ensuring that our children are safe in the environments where they learn, play, and grow,” Gwarube reiterated.

