Award points to quality of research conducted at Unisa – Masindi

Unisa scientist, professor Vhahangwele Masindi, was bestowed the Order of Mapungubwe in bronze award by President Cyril Ramaphosa for his exceptional contribution to the field of environmental sciences focusing on water issues in South Africa and globally.

Acknowledging the award, Masindi said it is rare to receive awards from the president, remarking that he is ecstatic to be among a few recipients of this prestigious and highest award for scientists in South Africa.

“As a researcher, I am motivated and humbled that my work and impact are recognised at a presidential level. Researchers do not work for awards, but to uplift and make a difference in societies through scientific interventions,” said Masindi.

According to Masindi, the award also indicates the standard and quality of researchers and research that is conducted at Unisa.

He confirmed that Unisa is one of the best universities on the African continent and abroad, saying the results and outputs attest to this.

Masindi, a research associate at Unisa’s College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, is ranked among the top 2% of scientists in the world, according to Scientific Research, and he is the subject editor for Water SA Journal.

The Order of Mapungubwe award is named after the Mapungubwe ancient African nation that existed a thousand years ago in the northern part of Limpopo.

It is bestowed to notable South Africans for achievements that confidently impact the local and global communities.

Former president and Unisa alumnus Dr Nelson Mandela was the first recipient of the order in platinum class.

Masindi said the research that secured him the award seeks to find much-needed solutions towards the challenges of water scarcity in South Africa and further afield.

Congratulating Unisa on its 150-year milestone, Masindi affirmed that it is an internationally renowned institution.

“Graduates and researchers, and their enormous contribution towards agendas of this country and other communities, for example, are testament to this notable milestone.

As a university committed to shaping futures through quality teaching, learning, and research, Masindi remarked that Unisa has been at the forefront of forging research agendas and setting research trends.

He urged the university to continue reinforcing its contribution towards addressing societal problems through teaching and learning, community engagement projects and research that has scientifically informed solutions for developing and uplifting societies.

