Best friends and cousins back together as schoolmates

Cousins and best friends Kelebogile Mabidikama and Amani Boikhutso are together again after a frustrating start to their first year at big school.

On January 15, Sunday World reported on Brenda Mabidikama – Kelebogile’s mother and Amani’s aunt – who was part of the long queue of frustrated parents at the Ekurhuleni North District in Benoni in a last-ditch attempt to get their children placed in school.

Mabidikama stood out like a sore thumb in the queue of parents with her daughter and niece clad in school uniform. “They were looking forward to start big school this year,” she said.

“They were so excited; we could not tell them that they have not been placed yet. So, we bought them uniform so that they can feel they are starting school. We will buy them proper uniform when they are placed,” she said at the time.

After the long wait the challenge for Mabidikama was that Kelebogile was placed at Laerskool Birchleigh and Amani at Klopperpark Primary, in Germiston.

The cousins live together at Norkem Park, Ekurhuleni, and have been going to the same creche for years. “They are inseparable,” said Mabidikama.

When Sunday World this week checked up on the pair, Mabidikama was happy to report that the girls have since been placed in the same school, Laerskool Birchleigh.

“They are not in the same class, but we are relieved that they are in the same school,” she said. Mabidikama said it cost the family an extra R1,000 in transport for them to go to Laerskool Birchleigh, but they are thankful that at least they are in the same school.

