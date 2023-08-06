Chieta fund research positioning SA as leader in fuel cell innovation

Conventional membrane material for fuel cell applications, which are available commercially, are expensive and reduce fuel cell performance across the world.

Based on this, the Chemical Industry Sector Education and Training Authority (Chiefta) has provided funding to the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) to research the development and manufacturing of low-cost membranes for use in fuel cell engines.

Chieta CEO Yershen Pillay said: “Given its rich platinum reserves and extensive focus on developing a hydrogen economy, South Africa is well positioned to capitalise on the many benefits associated with the production of hydrogen fuel cells for use in motor vehicles. The country possesses a wealth of research talent that can position it as a leader in fuel innovation.”

Despite research challenges on developing low-cost polymeric membranes with high ionic conductivity for energy applications in fuel cell technology, a total number of 19 chemical engineering students have been conducting research on modifying chitosan and innovating a membrane that offers good proton transport, better mechanical and chemical properties, and high resistance to fuel leakage.

VUT acting vice-chancellor Dr Dan Mokoena said: “The developed membrane will be used to fabricate a fuel cell stack with all the components in the unit for electricity generation.”

One of the masters students, Reneilwe Matsama, whose dissertation topic is “Development and Assessment of chitosan membrane encapsulated with a platinum/ruthenium catalyst for fuel cell applications” developed a membrane at a lower cost than commercially available membranes.

Her findings are being assessed and she intends progressing to her PhD studies that will focus on evolving the quality of these membrane.

Chieta said it was important to support and partner with education institutions and talented researchers to drive South Africa’s research development agenda to capacitate a new generation of talent that can contribute to developing green energy solutions that are key to the reduction of greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change.

“We will continue to fund more of these types of initiatives as they contribute to the increase in the body of knowledge within the energy space that has become a priority area in South Africa.

“Chieta and VUT are committed to establish a centre for fuel cell technologies in the Vaal and are investigating collaborations for further post-graduate funding support.”

