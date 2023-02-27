Department acts on allegations of racism at Hoeskool Elspark

The department of education in Gauteng has acknowledged that racial tensions exist at Hoerskool Elspark in Germiston on the east of Johannesburg.

Steve Mabona, spokesperson for the department, said it will activate disciplinary processes and the outcomes will be discussed with affected people.

“The Gauteng department of education is aware and deeply concerned about racial tensions leading to fights among learners at the said school,” Mabona said.



A total of 26 pupils have been identified and suspended after a weeklong series of alleged racist fights. “Investigations are ongoing as more learners are identified.”

The department has also implemented programmes to tackle racism including a meeting with school management, educators and the school governing body (SGB).

“We strongly condemn any acts of misconduct which seek to undermine the dignity of our learning institutions. Schools are urged to enforce their codes of conduct,” Mabona said.

The department has since joined forces with the police, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department, Correctional Services and the school security to ensure the safety of pupils.

It will also provide psycho-social support to affected pupils and staff.

Meanwhile, the parents have lashed out, saying their children’s safety is in jeopardy.

Candice Fields, a parent who spoke to Sunday World, said she had been experiencing racism at Hoerskool Elspark since 2022.

Her sentiments were shared by another parent, Anthea Oss, who said: “My son had endless problems with his teacher, who was passing bad remarks and calling him ugly names in the presence of classmates.

“I have gone to the school countless times and still no action has been taken to address these racial offences. The principal continues to avoid my appointments.”

As a result, said Oss, her son does not want to go to school anymore, alleging that he was once attacked by black pupils. “No disciplinary hearing or any action were taken.”

When Sunday World called the school, an official who answered rudely refused to comment.

“I have received clear instructions not to speak to journalist. I am going to drop the call,” she said before hanging up.

Allister Chair, Patriotic Alliance councilor in the City of Ekurhuleni, said: “The school has done nothing other than suspending the implicated students.

“Parents have continuously tried to engage the schools and they have been sent from pillar to post, and have never felt any form of compassion from the school officials.”

Chair explained further: “Social cohesion programmes championed by the [chief] whip of council alongside teachers, SGB, and the principal can help make pupils understand the importance different races co-existing beautifully.

“Racism threatens the educational landscape of the City of Ekurhuleni and the future of this city. The school should acknowledge that it is having a serious problem.”

