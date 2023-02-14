Department wants violent Nic Diederichs learner expelled

The department of education in Gauteng has recommended that a grade 10 pupil from Nic Diederichs High School in Krugersdorp be expelled.

This after a disciplinary hearing was held on Sunday after the culprit assaulted a fellow female pupil late in January. The video of the attack has been trending on social media since the incident took place on January 31.

“Accordingly, a final decision on this recommendation will be made by the HOD [head of department] and the same will be communicated in due course,” said the department.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department vehemently condemns all acts of misconduct by pupils against other learners.

“Learner ill-discipline in our schools will be met with consequences. We also plead with parents to assist in enforcing discipline upon their children in and outside the school environment,” said Chiloane.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author