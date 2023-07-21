EduCate to help matriculants prepare for maths and science

EduCate, a public-private partnership, has pledged support for the Class of 2023 as they gear up for the final lap.

It launched #BackingTheClassOf2023 to help matriculants improve their year-end results, especially in maths and science.

Speaking at the launch held at Radisson Blue Hotel in Sandton, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Buti Manamela said EduCate will change lives of those in need and improve the quality of education across the country.

“We have seen the results of about 15% improvement in the past year. This means this is going to make a great impact even this year,” said Manamela.

“Secondly, I think it’s good that the Department of Basic Education is working together with EduCate and various actors in the corporate sector to bring in that additional support.

“The government alone will not succeed.”

He said the department appreciates such interventions because they brought good results.

Primestars managing director, Martin Sweet, said in order to tackle South Africa’s most pressing issues, it is critical to create a young population of problem-solvers.

He identified the country’s pressing issues as youth unemployment, economic growth, and the energy crisis.

“As part of our efforts to address this challenge, we developed an innovative matric maths and science revision programme titled EduCate,” said Sweet.

The programme utilises cinemas as educational theatres of learning nationally.

Sweet said the programme has been running for 13 years, noting that they did not foresee the success achieved thus far.

“The education system must encourage the rapid development of Fourth Industrial Revolution-linked skills, otherwise we may face a new and worse era of economic exclusion.

“And a solid maths and science grounding is vital when it comes to opening doors for further education and technical vocational training, future career development and entrepreneurial success.”

He added that that through cinema screenings, which cover the entire matric curriculum, the aim is to prepare the youth from under-resourced areas for their final matric math and science examinations.

“Starting this Sunday, [pupils] will be transported from schools to cinemas nationally where the theatres of learning concept will engage, entertain and educate them by making tutors accessible to those who attend.

“In addition, they will receive workbooks that contain valuable revision exercises and notes, as well as refreshments to complete the cinema experience.”

Meanwhile, the head of department for maths and science at Marlboro Gardens Secondary School, Sandy Naidoo, said all pupils now have the ability to improve and pass.

“I’m proud to say that ever since our school joined the matric maths and science revision programme, we’ve seen a marked improvement in our physical science marks, as well as mathematics,” she said.

