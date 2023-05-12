Education MEC launches Gauteng’s 22nd school of specialisation

Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane has launched yet another school of specialisation in the province.

The Mandisa Shiceka Maths, Science & ICT School of Specialisation, which is the 22nd school of specialisation in the province, will mainly focus on mining and manufacturing.

During the launch on Thursday, learners dressed in their neat red and white uniforms welcomed guests with harmonious music, as others danced in their different traditional attires to keep guests entertained, who included Mogale City mayor Danny Thupane.

Speaking at the launch held in Kagiso, Krugersdorp where the school is located, Chiloane said the launch of schools of specialisations seeks to change the path of the system.

“When we say there is a focus on mining, we are not saying we will move away from the standard syllabus but we will enhance it. In every grade, all learners are going to acquire vocational skills,” said Chiloane.

“As a department, we want to create a model citizen in the community. Young people who are able to ask critical questions that are challenging the mining sector.”

David Sikhosana, the principal at Mandisa Shiceka, said the school community is humbled by such a gesture from the department.

Chiloane said he expects a 100% pass rate from the school and for Gauteng to top all the other provinces with a pass rate of 90%.

During the launch, learners showcased what they have been working on, including their built mine which has an elevator to transport miners to and from underground.

