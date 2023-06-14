Education MEC launches the Letsibogo school of specialisation

In a country where there is zero to no safety, learners at Letsibogo Girls High School have launched a biometric system to make sure learners are safe within the premises.

Gauteng MEC for education and youth development Matome Chiloane on Tuesday launched the Letsibogo Girls Maths, Science and ICT School of Specialisation with a focus on media and communication.

Learners dressed in their beautiful blue and white uniforms ushered guests into the school which is based in Meadowlands, Soweto.

The launch was hosted by 947 presenter Hulisani Ravele alongside one of the students, Sicelo Mathe, who aspires to be a presenter someday.

The learners showcased their designs to be MEC and guests.

In creating the biometric system, the learners said this will help both parents and teachers to track the progress of their children.

“This system will be used to clock in and out of the school premises, and it will automatically send a report to the parents and they can see if their child has been bunking school on not,” said one of the learners.

“More than anything, this will make sure that no unauthorised person enters the school premises and will keep us safe at all times.”

Speaking at the school’s radio station, Chiloane said one of the reasons he chose Letsibogo was based on its academic performance.

“The school has had impressive results over the past years, with 98% in the previous year. With no doubt, I believe making Letsibogo a school of specialisation was a good idea,” said Chiloane.

He said Letsibogo is the first school of specialisation in district 14 because of its performance.

“Our township schools are performing better than some schools in the suburbs to a point where learners move from the white-dominant areas to the townships to get quality education.

“We want to bridge the gap between primary and high school education over the years.

“Through our progressive programme of reorganization of schools, we are training capable citizens who will enable our province and the country to stay ahead of the curve and predict change in time to seize the opportunities ahead.”

Speaking on behalf of Bizmod, sponsor at Letsibogo Girls High, Jessica Tandy said students will now be exposed to skills like coding, artificial intelligence and many more.

“These skills play a significant role in the digital world, however, it is important to have social skills as well. I am confident that each one of you will achieve greatness because you have the determination and passion.”

Learners also showcased their television station which will broadcast news and other events. They also asked the MEC to consider introducing media and communication as a subject, especially for those who want to study communication-related courses in the institutions of higher learning.

This is the second school to be launched this year, but also the 23rd school of specialisation to be launched across the province.

