Equal Education looks into safety at Western Cape schools

Equal Education will on Friday release a report on school Safety in the Western Cape. This report called ‘Safety Ngoku: Seeking Sanctuary in Western Cape Schools’, is the result of a series of school inspections done in August and September 2019 to assess safety conditions at 40 schools across four school districts in Cape Town.

Many of these schools are located in working-class communities where crime is a common problem.

In 2021 EE revealed many violent incidents that learners experienced or witnessed on school grounds, including physical and sexual assault. It also revealed that violent incidents at school often mirror those within the communities where these schools are located, touching on the structural nature of school violence.

“In 2019, we visited and interviewed members of the school management at 40 schools across four education districts to get a better understanding of school violence and the causes of its recurrence. We also examined the safety measures in place at these schools to assess compliance and the effect of relevant national and provincial policy interventions meant to protect learners’ safety and well-being,” said EE in a statement.

The organisation added that its school inspections found that little had changed in the safety experiences of learners since the 2015 audit.

“Both the national Department of Basic Education (DBE) and the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) have recognised school violence and other safety challenges as growing concerns that threaten learners’ enjoyment of quality schooling.”

EE noted that in its Provincial Strategic Plan 2020-2025, the WCED identifies safety as a key element to enhancing and expanding enabling environments in the province. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga also recently claimed that school safety remains a priority for the DBE.

From its findings, EE said the following four safety pillars can be useful in addressing current and potential threats to ensure the safety and well-being of learners and teachers:

Pillar 1: Security measures in line with the school infrastructure law

The basic security infrastructure in the Minimum Uniform Norms and Standards for School Infrastructure (school infrastructure law) must be followed, including installing perimeter security fencing of at least 1.8 metres high and at least one other form of safety and security, such as burglar-proofing, a security guard, or an alarm system linked to a rapid armed response.

Pillar 2: Functional school-based safety structures

If properly implemented, the nine-point safe school process outlined in the provincial manual “Managing Safety and Security within WCED Institutions” will ensure that schools are able to proactively address and effectively respond to safety-related challenges. The process includes setting up school safety committees, appointing safety officers, and creating safety plans.

Pillar 3: Adequate provision of psychosocial support

It is crucial to provide adequate psychosocial support services (e.g. counsellors, and social workers) to ensure learners’ mental health and well-being, especially when they have experienced or witnessed violence at school.

Pillar 4: Knowledge of and use of existing policies

School communities and key stakeholders will be able to identify and manage school safety risks and incidents of violence and effectively address these challenges if existing school safety policies are well-understood and fully implemented.

