Gauteng education MEC to launch another school of specialisation

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane will on Thursday launch yet another school of specialisation, Mandisa Shiceka Maths, Science & ICT School of Specialisation with a focus on mining.

The school is located in Kagiso, Krugersdorp in the West Rand.

Steve Mabona, spokesperson for the department, said the schools of specialisation (SoS) seek to advance learners’ skills through a modernised, immersive and dynamic curriculum.

“Each SoS achieves this by specialising in one of the following fields: engineering; maths, science and information communication technology; commerce and entrepreneurship; performing and creative arts; and sports,” said Mabona.

He added that in line with the development of Gauteng’s economic corridors, the location and curriculum emphasis present at each SoS is influenced by the speciality of each corridor.

“Gauteng west has been identified as an area most suitable to establish a school specialising in mining,” he said.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.