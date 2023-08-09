Gauteng MEC of Education saddened by learner suicides

Gauteng MEC of Education Matome Chiloane has expressed sadness for the two learners who died by suicide in the province.

According to the Gauteng Department of Education, one of the incidents occurred at Soshanguve Secure Centre, where a Grade 10 boy learner was discovered hanging in a dormitory during lunch on Monday.

It is reported that the learner had been taken to the juvenile centre about two weeks ago and was awaiting trial.

In a separate incident, a Grade 9 boy learner from Kgetsi Ya Tsie Secondary School tragically took his own life at home on the same day.

The GDE said its Psycho-Social Support Unit will be dispatched to provide assistance in both instances.

“These incidents serve as a grim reminder that the emotional well-being of learners is a shared responsibility that requires immediate attention from all of us.

“As we mourn the loss of young lives, there is a growing determination to prevent future tragedies and to foster a culture of support, compassion, and understanding within the educational community. We wish to extend our condolences to families and school communities,” said the MEC.

The MEC also encouraged learners to contact Childline by dialling 116 for immediate assistance and support.

“The Childline toll-free Helpline is available 24 hours a day (free from all networks) and what you talk about is confidential. However, if learners want to reveal their identity and see a counsellor they can request such accordingly,” concluded Matome.

