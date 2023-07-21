Gauteng online admissions to close at midnight

Parents of grade 1 and grade 8 pupils have been reminded by the Gauteng Department of Education that the 2024 online admissions applications will close at midnight on Friday.

No new applications will be accepted once the application period closes.

The department said that as of July 20, a total of 724 202 Grade 1 and Grade 8 applications were successfully submitted.

Parents and guardians are also reminded to submit and upload the required documents.

“All applicants who have not submitted or uploaded their documents by July 28 will have their applications considered incomplete and will forfeit the opportunity of receiving placement once the placement period begins,” said the spokesperson for the MEC, Xolani Mkhwemte.

“Proof of home address is the most important document when submitting an application. Placement is confirmed on whether the school could verify the details of the proof of home address, which should have the information that correlates with the details entered on the system.”

Mkhwemte said that submitting fraudulent documents would lead to disqualification.

“Failure to submit proof of residence, submission of falsified proof of residence and falsified proof of work address where applicable, will result in the applicant forfeiting the right to preferential placement at a school.”

Not all applicants will receive an immediate SMS with a placement offer on the first day of the placement period, which begins on September 4.

“Placement offers will be consistently sent out to applicants throughout the entire placement period until all learners are successfully placed,” added Mkhwemte.

