GDE to intensify water supply to Hammanskraal schools

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane is spearheading the urgent supply of water to primary and secondary schools in Hammanskraal, Tshwane following the discovery of Cholera cases in the area.

The plans to urgently deliver water plan at 61 schools for learners and staff.

Currently, teaching and learning has not been affected.

“However, there were water shortages since schools were sharing with the community. The department has since decided to supply schools in the affected areas with water accordingly,” added the department.

Sadly, a three-year-old child died in hospital while receiving medical treatment last week, after allegedly displaying symptoms of Cholera.

Two other children were also hospitalised for displaying similar symptoms but were discharged on Wednesday.

The department said it would continue to supply water to all affected schools and assist the Gauteng Department of Health on advocacy regarding cholera.

“We are shocked by the passing of a young soul who is suspected to have contracted Cholera. We wish to express our sincerest condolences to the family and community as a whole. The Department has developed an urgent water delivery plan which is underway at about 61 schools and this plan will continue until there is a lasting solution in the matter,” said Chiloane.

He also expressed his sadness after 24 learners were allegedly involved in a car accident that claimed the life of a grade learner from Laerskool Booysens on Wednesday.

According to reports, the motor vehicle accident is alleged to have occurred in Rosslyn, Tshwane in the morning while learners from Mabopane were on their way to school using a minibus scholar transport.

“The accident left two learners hospitalised and in ICU at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, while about 21 learners were also rushed to different hospitals and later discharged after receiving necessary medical treatment,” added the MEC.

On Thursday, the department provided psycho-social support to all those who were affected by the incident at the school, and the same has been extended to the bereaved family of the deceased learner.

“We are devastated by the occurrence of this unfortunate incident and convey our deepest condolences to the grieving family and school community at large. As the Department, we call for safety and vigilance on our roads at all times,” concluded MEC Chiloane.

