Grade 1 and 8 applications officially open

The Gauteng Department of Education has officially opened the grade 1 and 8 online admissions for the 2023 academic year.

Gauteng MEC of Education Matome Chiloane visited a Multipurpose hall in Winterveldt, Pretoria to mark the opening of the application period for Grades 1 and 8.

“Everything is smooth with the system, I have assisted parents with applications and there haven’t been any glitches,” said Matome on Thursday in Winterveldt.

He noted that they have set up 80 centres across the province to assist parents with applications.

“Libraries have laos opened for parents to apply for their children. Parents can call the 24-hour hotline if they are experiencing any difficulties. I urge parents to register now to avoid disappointment. Parents register during this window period to ensure that all learners are placed by the first day of the 2024 academic year.”

Last month, Matome urged parents to follow through with the processes until completion.

“During the application period, applicants will be required to create login credentials (username and password) which they will use to access the online admissions system. Once applicants have gained access to the system, they must begin with the registration process and ensure they follow each application step correctly,” said Chiloane

He also gave assurance that the system has been improved and will operate much better than it did in previous years.

Parents are encouraged to use the home address within the school feeder zone application option in order to see the schools with feeder zones that cover their home addresses.

“To increase the chances of placement closer to the parent’s home address, parents should select schools with feeder zones that cover the parent’s home address. Parents are encouraged to apply to a minimum of three schools and a maximum of five schools for each learner. Parents must remember to read and accept the terms and conditions.

Matome added that parents and guardians must ensure the information on the documents they provide matches the information they enter into the system when applying. All documents must be submitted within seven days of applying.

Applications will close on July 14 at midnight, and the first placement will start on September 4.