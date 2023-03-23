Human rights central to CUT, commission’s partnership

The Central University of Technology (CUT) in Free State and the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) are collaborating to empower students and staff on human rights issues.

The partnership will focus on the development of messaging and tools for advocacy, such as participation in dialogues, seminars, human rights lectures, and publications that will form a critical part of the institution’s endeavours.

CUT vice-chancellor professor Pamela Dube said: “Here at CUT, we are fully aware of our place and the role we should play. We see ourselves at the core of a vast ecosystem, allowing us to build our networks and become a major player in the central region.

“We are obliged to strengthen strong ties with our surroundings, so that we play a critical role in collaborative research work, as contained in the MoU [memorandum of understanding].

“Therefore, this collaboration between CUT and the commission presents great potential to highlight the position we both can play in the region, to be more considerate and in touch with the needs, expectations and interests of our students, staff and communities.”

Free State SAHRC provincial manager Thabang Kheswa said the institutions of higher learning operate within communities and are important for driving transformation.

“As the Free State in particular, we are experiencing a lot of socioeconomic challenges and institutions of this nature are important for the work that we do as the human rights commission, for us to benefit from their expertise,” said Kheswa.

“Our MoU touches on information sharing, research, programmatic advocacy cooperation, policy formulation, enhancing capacity possible investigations and special projects.”

