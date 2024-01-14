Mayibuye school facelift gathers pace

It is a race against time for the Gauteng departments of education, infrastructure and development to have Mayibuye Primary School in Midrand ready in time for the start of the new academic year on Wednesday.

The school was a hive of activity on Wednesday as Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane and head of the department Rufus Mmutlana were joined by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to inspect progress of the construction ahead of the opening of schools this week.

The school has been a great source of consternation in the community. It was constructed in 2017 at a cost of R82-million but was found to be unsafe for occupation because of leaking sewer pipes near the school. It was initially thought it was built in a waterlogged area.

