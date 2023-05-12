MEC Chiloane saddened by death of portfolio committee chair

Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane is saddened by the untimely death of Joe Mpisi, the chairperson of the education portfolio committee in the Gauteng legislature.

Mpisi passed away on Friday.

According to the department, Mpisi played a critical role in the province’s basic education sector, ensuring that oversight of the department’s work was carried out diligently.

“Mpisi led the committee phenomenally, having always held the GDE [Gauteng department of education] accountable and reminding us of the role we play in building communities and shaping the futures of learners,” said the department in a statement.

“He constantly expressed the view that officials must work to the best of their abilities to better the education landscape of our country.”

Chiloane said Mpisi strived for the department’s efforts in providing quality education for all to be thoroughly reflected through the delivery of schools and classrooms, rollout of information and communication technology in township schools, provision of safe and convenient scholar transport, consistent school nutrition and learning and teaching support material management.

“We bid farewell to one of the key individuals to whom we accredit our province’s thriving education system,” said Chiloane.

“Mr Joe Mpisi will always be remembered for wanting to push the boundaries of what our system can achieve and encouraging us all to say indeed, it can be done.

“On behalf of the department, we wish to convey our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones for their loss.”

