Motsoeneng pushes for renaming of University of Free State

Controversial former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng has made a passionate plea to have the University of Free State’s Qwaqwa campus renamed after the late Dikwankwetla Party of SA leader, Tsiame Kenneth “TK” Mopeli.

Motsoeneng, through his political party African Content Movement (ACM), said the university should heed the call, saying it will be a move to honour Mopeli’s influence and contribution to society.

Motsoeneng’s ACM has two seats in the the Maluti-a-Phofung, where the university is situated, and he was also born in Qwaqwa.

Mopeli, who was a teacher by profession, was a well-known radio personality before he ventured into politics.

Motsoeneng said: “The African Content Movement is calling for the renaming of the University of Free State’s Qwaqwa campus to Dr TK Mopeli.

“He has effectively and without a measure of contradiction contributed greatly to the education sector in Maluti-A-Phofung, Qwaqwa in particular. He has generally delivered basic services to the people.

“During his time, he led the formation of the then University of Qwaqwa [Uniqwa]. As leader of his political party, Dr Tsiame Kenneth Mopeli, who was born in Namahadi, QwaQwa built more schools including specialised technical colleges in Maluti-A-Phofung than any other leader in our history.”

Motsoeneng added that during Mopeli’s time, numerous black people travelled from the neighbouring provinces in order to access education opportunities in Qwaqwa and other areas.

“Dr Mopeli believed that a nation without educating its youth will have a doomed future. For this, the ACM officials will lead a process of wider consultations with his family, the royal family [Marena], stakeholders including the university and the people of Maluti-A-Phofung for the university’s Qwaqwa campus to be named after this gallant hero of our people.

“I would like to urge our communities to support the renaming of the University of Free State’s Qwaqwa campus to Dr TK Mopeli. I am aware that the university has a library in Qwaqwa campus called TK Mopeli, this is not enough.

“We want his legacy remembered in a way that is fitting for his massive contribution towards the education of our nation.” said Motsoeneng.

