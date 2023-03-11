Mpedi officially takes the reigns as UJ’s new vice-chancellor

The University of Johannesburg was aglow with jubilation on Friday evening as new vice-chancellor Professor Letlhokwa George Mpedi was inaugurated. Mpedi replaces Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, who stepped down last year to take on a new appointment as rector of the United Nations University in Tokyo, Japan. Mpedi becomes the fourth vice-chancellor since the opening of the institution 18 years ago.

As the procession marched in the auditorium wearing their academic regalia at UJ’s Auckland Park campus, the university’s choir blessed the esteemed guests with beautiful vocals.

Former president Kgalema Motlante and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi were among the dignitaries who graced the inauguration ceremony.

Mpedi, who was accompanied by his mother, wife and child, said he was honoured to be leading this great university.

“I am ever mindful of the astonishing institution I am inheriting. In our country’s democratic history, UJ is still considered relatively young, despite the weight we hold of various historically important institutions,” added Mpedi.

He pointed out that UJ had led the way in building understanding and capabilities in a changing world. “And as this change accelerates, the role of technology is changing. Beyond the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, for instance, there is a distinct need to co-create a purposeful and inclusive societal future, within the reality of technology and constant innovation,” he said.

“Guided by the United Nation’s (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), UJ has already demonstrated that it is uniquely poised to combine its 4IR and education expertise to enable this future, equipping our students and the world with the knowledge tools and opportunities to solve society’s most pressing needs.”

Mpedi further reminded everyone in attendance of the value of approaching education from the perspective of societal impact.

“Of course, doing this in isolation is not an option. I extend this invitation to the whole UJ community, including the council, senate, alumni, staff, students, unions, institutions, and allies of the university, to ensure that our strategy is impactful and people-centred,” concluded Prof Mpedi.

Congratulating Mpedi on his new position, UJ Chancellor Dr Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka said it was a significant day as they welcomed their new vice-chancellor and principal Prof Mpedi and bid farewell to Prof Tshilidzi Marwala.

“We are encouraged because even though this is a new job, Prof Mpedi knows what is expected of him and he knows the needs and strengths of this institution,” said Mlambo-Ngcuka

Marwala said he had been honoured to have spent the past few months covering ground with Prof Mpedi.

“Your inauguration represents a paradigm shift for the University. As a Futurist, I know that a paradigm shift signifies chance and advancement, and this is something that should be readily and openly embraced,” added Marwala.

