Nic Diederichs High School learner should be expelled – GDE

The Gauteng Department of Education has recommended that the grade 10 Nic Diederichs High School learner who violently assaulted another female learner be expelled.

Disciplinary hearing proceedings relating to the incident that occurred in January were held on Sunday.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media.

“Accordingly, a final decision on this recommendation will be made by the HOD and the same will be communicated in due course,” said the department.

MEC of Education Matome Chiloane said they vehemently condemn all acts of misconduct by learners against other learners.

“Learner ill-discipline in our schools will be met with consequences. We also plead with parents to assist in enforcing discipline upon their children in and outside the school environment,” said Chiloane.

