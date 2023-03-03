No end in sight as hundreds of Wits students intensify protest

As students continue with their protest at Wits University’s main campus, three R-G12, nicknamed Nyala, re-entered the university grounds.

Their arrival did not deter the protesting students, who chose to gather in front of the Great Hall amid the heavy presence of security blocking entry into the building.

The university’s protection services, represented by AC Mhlanga, attempted to remove the media off the campus, but the students refused, asking “what do you want to do to us when the media is gone”.

The students had also gathered at the Amphitheatre following a tense day of protests and disruption in education activities.

Student Representative Council (SRC) president, Aphiwe Mnyamane, earlier informed students that the university management had requested a meeting with the SRC and political party leaders.

He instructed students to proceed with the protest in front of the Great Hall while they met with management.

“We will only proceed with the meeting if the vice-chancellor [professor Zeblon Vilakazi] is present. If the VC [vice-chancellor] is not there, we will not proceed with the meeting,” Mnyamane said.

Mnyamane, accompanied by SRC secretary-general Tshiamo Chuma and other leaders, left the Amphitheatre to meet with the university leadership.

Chuma told Sunday World on Friday evening that the meeting did not materialise, saying it has been rescheduled to take place early on Saturday.

So far, five students have been suspended by the university, including some SRC leaders. SRC member Kabo Mosiane said the university has communicated that more suspensions are imminent.

“They want to intimidate us by targeting prominent students who are participating in the protests,” Mosiane said.

“Students are demanding that those who owe R150 000 or less be allowed to register. They also want NSFAS [National Student Financial Aid Scheme] to cover the full cost of accommodation instead of the R45 000 [it currently pays out].

“Students are also demanding that the university allow students who are waiting for bursaries to confirm funding to defer the deposit payment to a later date. They also want the hardship fund to make more beds available to qualifying students.

Chuma added: “Last night [Thursday], the university agreed to provide only 150 beds. There are more than 1 000 students who sleep in libraries and labs.”

Two additional police vans arrived during the day, as students sat quietly on the steps of the Great Hall, but the students vowed to continue with the protest until an agreement has been reached.

