Old Mutual roadshow offers critical resources to matriculants

To foster quality education in South Africa, Old Mutual has embarked on an annual nationwide roadshow to empower matriculants.

The aim of the roadshow is to engage, connect and supply critical resources to matriculants from underserviced schools.

The campaign is under way after kicking off in Atteridgeville, Pretoria and is meant to end on September 7 with stops in other provinces over three months.

The roadshow will touch over 10 000 pupils from 80 schools, creating awareness of the various educational interventions available to students at no cost.

According to Old Mutual, this will also provide learners with an opportunity to access crucial information about applying for National Financial Aid Scheme funding, bursaries, and university and TVET college admissions.

The company plans to connect with thousands of matric learners in a hands-on, engaging manner.

“As part of the roadshow, learners will get access to the Old Mutual Learn.Think.Do platform; a suite of high-quality financial education resources in multiple formats and languages,” it said in a statement this week.

“The platform provides downloadable course material in different formats and languages and focuses on topics covered in the matric mathematical literacy subject.”

Additionally, they will access Matric Live, a multifunctional education app, reinventing how learners learn by making learning contextual, visual, and not just theoretical.

The learners will also gain access to Velle, which enables public school communities, including educators, parents and learners, to adopt digital tools and platforms that enhance school-based and home-based learning.

“Many learners lack necessities like sanitary towels and girls often miss school due to unaffordable sanitary products.

“Old Mutual will distribute over 9 000 dignity packs to boys and girls to help alleviate these educational barriers, such as a lack of sanitary pads for girls.”

General manager of public affairs and sustainability at Old Mutual, Tabby Tsengiwe, said the roadshow is part of the company’s longstanding commitment to education aimed at ensuring that pupils have access to quality education.

“The long-term success of our country and communities depends on inclusive and transformative social development.

“Through financial education and school activations, this roadshow will empower young people with tools to determine their future,” said Tsengiwe.

Tsengiwe added that the project underlies Old Mutual’s commitment to education.

“We’re here to bring hope and opportunity directly to the learners, igniting real change in these communities.

“Our goal is to ensure that as many children as possible in South Africa have the tools and resources they need to succeed,” she said.

Over the past decade, Old Mutual has significantly impacted the educational landscape in South Africa, investing over R460-million in various educational initiatives.

“In a country where education remains a pressing concern, initiatives like the Old Mutual Roadshow are crucial.

“As Old Mutual continues its journey towards promoting access to quality education, we invite everyone to participate, offer free downloads of our learning tools, and encourage public support for our transformative mission.

“Together we can make a difference.”

