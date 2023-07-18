Parents of evicted pupils plead for help from education MEC

Frustrated parents spent hours waiting to hear from Matome Chiloane, the MEC for education in Gauteng, about alternative placements for their children.

This after the Bushiri Ministries evicted a school from its property in Blue Hills, Midrand on Monday, leaving the pupils, staff and parents confused.

Parents had been informed that the MEC and officials from the department would address the matter and place children in other schools to ensure that they complete the 2023 school calendar.

However, to their disappointment, it was revealed that Chiloane is not aware of the eviction.

Xolani Mkhwemte, spokesperson for the MEC, told Sunday World that Chiloane was scheduled to attend a Mandela Day commemoration event in Soweto.

Bongani Sibisi, a representative from the department, attended to the crisis after the school was evicted on Monday, and parents were advised that a solution would be communicated on Friday.

“The department’s instruction was that children must not come to school today until Friday while we explore alternatives,” said Mkhwemte after being briefed by Sibisi.

“Currently, we are exploring nearby schools where these children will be taken to.”

Late-night WhatsApp notifications added to the confusion when parents received a message requesting them not to bring their children to school until Thursday. The school management said it had found a new location but needed time to set up classrooms.

“Good evening parents, my apologies for this late message. Please take note that there will be no school tomorrow up until Thursday, as we are busy organising the new place. We really apologise for the inconvenience that this has caused,” reads the message.

“It is our plea to the parents that will be available tomorrow to help us in any way possible.”

Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded on Monday when books, furniture, and other belongings were hastily removed and left out of the school gate.

Sources close to Sunday World revealed that the Bushiri Ministries had acquired the school property a few years ago, but recently sold it to a new owner, resulting in the eviction.

A letter seen by Sunday World shows that the school had received an eviction notice on June 13. The principal, known as Pastor James, claimed to have been taken by surprise and unaware of the eviction.

Additional concerns surfaced when it was discovered that the school lacked legal representation due to its inability to settle a R50 000 invoice from lawyers.

Moreover, the school is reportedly facing outstanding electricity and water bills amounting to more than R1-million.

Pastor James and the property owner declined to comment.

As parents anxiously await a resolution, their primary concern remains to secure alternative placements and ensure that lessons continue uninterrupted.

“I don’t care what happens with the school anymore, I just need the department or the MEC to give us transfer letters so we can find schools for our children,” said one of the parents.

“I should be at work, but I am here attending to this mess. I just want my son to go to school, that is all.”

