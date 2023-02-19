Parents relieved as kids finally start school year

A group of Gauteng parents whose children have not started school halfway into the first term breathed a sigh of relief this week when the department informed them that their children can report for school tomorrow.

About 170 pupils who are grade eight in the Ekurhuleni North education district have been at home as parents and the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) wrangled over placements at the New Kempton Park High School. Parents have complained that the area is riddled with drug dealers and prostitution.

The school is housed on the grounds of a new private school EASTC Technical School, which opened its doors this year. After several meetings between parents and GDE officials, including one meeting with Gauteng education MEC, Matome Chiloane, the department promised that the children would be accommodated in mobile classrooms at Dowerglen High School in Edenvale on February 6. But the mobile classes were not ready on the day.

This week, community leaders and representatives of parents had a meeting with GDE officials, and parents were informed that all unplaced pupils must report to

Dowerglen.

Tshepo Kekana a Community leader, said: “We have been assured that everything has been procured and that all the parents will be sent a message to ensure that their children report for school tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, at New Kempton Park, principal Andre Gloy, who was seconded to the school from Birchleigh High School, confirmed there are 18 pupils who are enrolled at the school. He said they are expecting 10 more pupils tomorrow with the number expected to go up to 80.

“Inside the school it is safe. It is a nice school. We have 24-hour private security. There is a private primary school on the premises. There is also a public primary school just a block away from here,” he said.

“Safety is always a concern for any school. That’s why we hope parents will interact with drivers who provide transport for the children. As a school when it comes to transport, we cannot do anything,” he said.

GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department has identified a new school in the Kempton Park area, referring to new Kempton Park High.

“Some learners are taught there while some were consequently placed at Dowerglen High School,” he said. Giving an update on placements in other high-pressure areas of Gauteng, Mabona said the department’s records indicated that all grade 1 and 8 pupils in the province have been placed.

He said in the Tshwane South education district about 176 pupils could also not start schooling on November 6 because refurbishments to building that will be used as a new satellite school were not completed.

Sunday World reported that pupils in the area north of Tshwane were attending on a rotational basis once a week.

“We then resorted on spreading those learners among Orchard Secondary School and Amandasig Secondary School meaning that learners are currently in class learning,” he said.

