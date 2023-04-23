R5bn NSFAS funding scandal leaves students in the cold

The misallocation of R5-billion in National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funds to more than 40 000 undeserving students has left impoverished but academically deserving students out in the cold.

Nothando Mokoena, a law diploma student at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) campus in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, told Sunday World she had to scrounge for funds to pursue her studies after her application was rejected for dubious reasons. Even though she applied on time last year, submitted all her records and was eligible for NSFAS, the 21-year-old law diploma student said the fund claimed she did not meet the criteria ostensibly due to pending academic results.

