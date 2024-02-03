Soweto NPO helps unsuccessful matriculants to rewrite

Tutors from the Bright Star nonprofit organisation (NPO) have taken the initiative to help and give moral support to the matrics who did not make it. The tutors are offering matric rewrites to them.

Director of the NPO, Nhanhla Rayiya, fondly known as “Master”, believes that a failed National Senior Certificate (NSC) result is not the end of the world.

The bright idea kicked off in 2018 from Rayiya, who has experience tutoring education in many different companies.

Rayiya said that all the members of the team can boast with confidence that they have a solid educational background. They also have an unwavering desire to inspire the young ones.

“Seeing their lives transform positively compels us,” says Rayiya.

“These attributes, echoed by impartial compassion for the less privileged children, have engendered in us the zeal to go an extra mile. [This is also] to minimise exposure of learners to gangsterism, gambling, substance abuse, teenage pregnancy, and related stuff. We do this by minimising their time in the streets and increasing their academic time by teaching them.”

The tutoring service venue is located in the well-populated residential area of Zola, in Soweto.

In an interview with Sunday World, Rayiya said his NPO has been of help to over 1,000 students. Some of them hold tertiary qualifications; some are studying at a tertiary institution or working.

No government support

Rayiya told Sunday World that his NPO does not receive any support from government. He said this is despite many attempts to knock on their doors for help.

“We have had no luck with the government,” he said.

“At the moment, we use chalk and a chalkboard as we cannot afford white boards and smart boards. We also need more resources as we teach CAT and IT.”

Rayiya said that students are identified by the school principals and councillors from the surrounding areas. They are the ones who work closely with the NPO to help child-headed families academically.

Rayiya explained that the matric re-write and upgrade tutorials are carried out at venues in Soweto.

“We are at Snake Park Block 4 Hall, at the Community Hub and at Thabo Secondary School next to the Naledi police station.

“Our weekend classes are at Isulihle Higher Primary School behind Zola Clinic.”

The impact of Bright Stars

Rayiya shared that he works with schools in and around Soweto, especially near the centre.

“We have worked with Emndeni Secondary School, Aurora Girls High school, Lavela Secondary School, and Dr W Vilakazi Secondary School.”

He quoted the former president Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.

“Education is the great engine of personal development. It is through education that the daughter of a peasant can become a doctor. That the son of a mineworker can become the head of the mine. And that a child of farmworkers can become the president of a great nation.

“It is through this that we believe a child from the dusty streets of Soweto can also one day rise and better the world through education,” he added.

