UCT management, SRC strike deal over fee-block issues

The University of Cape Town (UCT) and Student Representative Council (SRC) have reached a deal over fee-block issues following mediation sessions.

The sessions were facilitated by Ashraf Mahomed, an independent external mediator, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mahomed was supported by Akha Tutu, who was appointed by the SRC.

The agreement, which came into effect on Wednesday, stipulates that UCT management shall, in a consultative manner, “conduct a review in respect of its fee policy, with specific reference to the application of a fee block on grounds of financial means of the university and the needs of each student, the socio-economic conditions affecting each student, the academic performance of each student, and so forth”.

The university said the agreement is applicable to academically eligible students who were registered in 2022, including students in the Graduate School of Business.

However, it is not applicable to international students due to visa restrictions.

Interim vice-chancellor, emeritus professor Daya Reddy, said: “We have worked very hard over the past two days to resolve the issues as speedily as possible in order not only to ensure that academic and other activities continue without further disruptions but also, importantly, to work with the SRC to address the plight of students affected by fee blocks.”

SRC president Hlengiwe Lisa Dube said student leaders are pleased that management was able to address some of the pressing issues.

“We vowed [that] no student will be left behind, and as we continue to fight the bigger fight of fee blocks, let us acknowledge the efforts and accomplishments made thus far,” Dube said.

The agreement states that management will take measures, through an accountable, transparent and fair approach, to:

Review the relevant circumstances of each student affected by the application of a ‘fee block’ on a case-by-case basis, with the view to identifying any issues preventing them from registering for and participating in the 2023 academic programme. All students with a combined family income of less than R650 000 will be presented to council, with a reasonable payment plan to be implemented following gainful employment within a three-week timeframe. Students whose combined family income is over R650 000 may also be considered for presentation to council.

Provide all students within the agreed cohort full access to educational resources and academic activities for the 2023 academic programme during the assessment period.

The academic assessment for each student will be determined by nature and stage in the degree programme, guided by the principle of optimising student learning, and where necessary, in course-based programmes this will be addressed through the development of an academic plan with an academic advisor and student representative (should the students choose to have representation). Oversight of the outcomes of the academic assessment status will be done by a committee of four comprising representatives from management and the SRC.

The management has vowed to take measures to assess affordability for each student and develop an appropriate and individualised payment plan, including signing an acknowledgement of debt.

Where a student so chooses, a student representative will be available to engage in the process.

In addition, the SRC committed to working with management on a fundraising strategy to alleviate payment plans as well as, broadly, student fee debt.

