UJ keeps its top ranking in world’s best 2 000 universities

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has been ranked among the top 3.1% of universities worldwide, at a global position of 628.

This is according to the latest 2023 global ranking released this week by the Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR).

For the 2023 edition of the CWUR, 20 531 institutions were assessed, making it the largest academic ranking of global universities.

Of those assessed, only the best 2 000 made the final cut to attain a ranking placement on the published global list.

“CWUR ranked UJ at position 628 in the world, one place up from 629 the previous year,” the university said.

“There were 20 531 institutions evaluated, placing UJ among the top 3.1% of the world’s best-performing universities, and retaining its national and regional positions at sixth in South Africa and seventh in Africa.”

Since its debut in 2017 at position 951 in the world, UJ has consistently climbed the CWUR World University Rankings by 323 places over the last six years to its current 2023 global ranking of 628.

This is a noteworthy achievement, as UJ is the only South African university that has consistently improved its position and climbed each year since it started featuring in the rankings.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) remains the best university on the continent and has been ranked 267th worldwide, up three places from last year, according to CWUR.

Professor Sue Harrison, deputy vice-chancellor for research and internationalisation at UCT, said the university has once again proven its excellence in higher education by performing well in this prestigious world ranking.

“As a leading research-intensive institution, we will continue to strive to integrate excellent and impactful research, and to remain at the forefront of cutting-edge discovery and impact,” said Harrison.

UCT is followed by the University of Witwatersrand and the University of Stellenbosch, respectively.

