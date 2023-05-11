Umalusi welcomes sign language getting the official nod

The Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training, Umalusi has welcomed the recognition of South African Sign Language (SASL) as the 12th official language of the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, Umalusi said: “The inclusion of SASL as the 12th official language implies that for teaching and learning purposes, the language must be allocated equitable resources. This is to ensure that, as provided for in the Constitution, the playing field is levelled for every learner to be taught and assessed on equal footing.”

It said it has external moderators, whose task it is to quality assure the SASL Home Language (HL) question papers for the National Senior Certificate (NSC).

Umalusi started work in this area some years back to promote the rights of people who are deaf and hard of hearing.

In 2018, it published a research report titled “Sign of the Times: The Quality of the Teaching and Assessment of South African Sign Language”.

According to Umalusi, the aim of the study was to provide guidance in terms of how to approach quality assurance of the SASL Home Language curriculum’s school-based assessment and examinations in Grade 12.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.