‘Unisa council the root cause of governance failures since 2016’

Almost a decade of governance failures and financial, HR and ICT irregularities have come to a head at the University of South Africa (Unisa) with a leaked independent assessor’s report exposing a university on the brink of total collapse. This coupled with a corrupt network that has resulted in institutional capture, reveals a university at the brink of collapse if drastic action is not taken to rescue it.

Prof Themba Mosia – who was appointed as an independent assessor in September last year by Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation Minister Dr Blade Nzimande to investigate governance and management challenges at Unisa – even recommends that the minister considers, as an option, to place the institution under full administration. A self-enriching council that does not understand the business of higher education; a weakened senate that is unable to advance its mandate of ensuring quality academic and research programmes; and an ill-suited student representative body are some of the governance and management problems highlighted by Mosia in his report.

Meanwhile, students are neglected, frustrated and not at the centre of decisions made by the university. The university marks its 150th anniversary this year. Mosia, in his report, leaked to the public just days after Nzimande announced he had submitted it to Unisa’s council, confirms the findings of several prior reports that had sounded alarm bells about a university waiting to implode if drastic action was not taken to avert its total collapse. In the report, which he submitted to Nzimande at the end of March, Mosia said some of coroborated some of the findings of the ministerial task team (MTT) report that flagged more than half a decade of governance and management failures that have compromised the integrity of the university and its qualifications. Mosia, who is the current vice-principal of student life at the University of Pretoria, describes Unisa’s council as not comprising members with relevant skills and experience in higher education and open distance e-learning (ODeL) but rather a self-enriching lot, who interfere and even perform the duties of the university’s executive management.

“Unisa experienced governance challenges since approximately 2016. One of the consequences of this was that the lines of authority between council and management were blurred, this has since grown roots and significantly weakened the university. The period between 2016 and 2020 was characterised by a series ofgovernance failures, some of which were identified and highlighted in the ministerial task team report, which Unisa disqualified later in their response to the minister.

“I find that several findings of the MTT are proven,” says Mosia in his report. The MTT was appointed in June 2020 to conduct an independent review of the mandate of the open distance e-learning university and all the factors that contribute to the chal-lenges plaguing the institution. The MTT submitted its report in August 2021 with damning findings one of which was that “council is the root cause of the problems at the university” and that it failed to ensure that serious risks as far back as 2013 were given attention. The MTT chaired by Dr Vincent Maphai found: “The council has dismally failed Unisa, as it has not equipped itself, or the management committee (ManCom), with the range of skills and competencies necessary to provide the appropriate strategic guidance and direction to a modern ODeL institution in the 21st century.

“There has been a deliberate and systematic plan, over a sustained period, to establish a corrupt network, which has resulted in institutional capture. “Council has deliberately undermined and incapacitated the ManCom with a view to achieve institutional capture and personal enrichment.

“In addition, there is a culture of impunity deeply embedded in the institution,” the MTT report states. Mosia’s report concurs with some of the findings in the MTT report. In contravention of its own statutes, which provides for six committees, Unisa’s council has an additional four committees, bringing the number to a total of 10.

One such committee is the academic and student affairs committee of council, which was established in 2016.

“What is most concerning is this committee appears to be duplicating the functions that are ordinarily performed by senate. The academic matters are the core business of senate,” says Mosia in his report.

Mosia also notes the increase in the number of council meetings and the discrepancies between the number of meetings recorded on annual reports versus the actual number which is higher.

In December 2021, the council also approved an increase in the rates payable to council members, which is going to place Unisa among the top three rates after North-West University and the University of Pretoria.

Even more concerning is the number of vacancies in academic and administration posts in an institution whose enrolment numbers have almost doubled in 12 years. The information and communication technology (ICT), the bedrock of any institution of higher learning, is on the brink of collapse.

“For a mega-university that is dedicated to open distance e-learning mode of delivery, it is non-negotiable that it should have a robust, efficient, and effective IT systems. Unisa does not have that.

“The risk of ICT systems collapse at Unisa is very real, it’s a ticking time bomb, if not urgently attended to.

“I recommend that the university source competent and dedicated specialists to revive the ICT environment and work closely with colleges and other departments to understand their needs,” he said.

Mosia has found that council and management fall below the expected standard of an effective university that looks after the best interests of its students, staff, and resources. He recommended that the university be placed under full administration, echoing the recommendation of the MTT report.

