University of Limpopo hosts National Fencing Championships

The University of Limpopo (UL) fencing team will host the 2023 National Youth Fencing Championships on May 5 to 7, at the university’s New Cinema Hall and Recreational Hall respectively.

Under the tutelage of Coach and Olympian, Sello Maduma, 42 UL fencers will represent the university on the national stage in its first time hosting the championships. Over 130 fencers from across the country, including the UL team, will be competing for individual titles.

UL fencers have participated in both provincial and national competitions in the last two years and managed to bring home various accolades. This feat has propelled some of the UL students to the top twenty of the national fencing rankings.

Chairperson of the Limpopo Fencing Association, Dr Renuka Ramroop, expressed excitement at the prospect of the Limpopo Province witnessing the sport at UL, as scores of fencers from across the country will compete in this national championship.

“I’m thrilled that UL fencers and fencers from the community engagement project ‘E Tla Našo’ will showcase their talent and promote fencing at UL. Best wishes to all fencers; I’m sure they’ll have a good time testing their skills,” said Ramroop.

UL is South Africa’s first historically disadvantaged university to house the growing sport in Limpopo. The university has extended the sport to two local schools in the Mankweng area, Hwiti High School and Ditlalemeso High School.

