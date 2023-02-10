University of Venda employee suspended for scamming student

A staff member at the University of Venda in Limpopo has been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing after allegations of a scam levelled against the employee surfaced.

The employee was ousted by a student who took to social media, posting proof of a conversation between the two of them.

In the conversation, the employee asked them for a bribe in a form of money in return for admission.

The student had applied for a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) at the institution and they received a WhatsApp text from the alleged suspect saying they have to pay R3,500 to secure placement.

Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Buti Manamela confirmed the suspension of the employee and said the institution will continue with further investigations.

“The staff member implicated here was suspended on Thursday, and the university will further probe whether there are more people involved in this scam and any other such matters. I’ve been told that they contacted the student and are trying to help with their application,” said Manamela.

The institution has since issued a statement cautioning its staff members to remain ethical in their conduct.

“Serious measure will be taken against any staff members who are found to be involved in this kind of unethical behaviour that brings the name of the university into disrepute,” said Dr Takalani Dzaga, Director of Marketing, Branding and Communication at the institution.

