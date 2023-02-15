University turns down Motsoeneng’s name-change proposal

The University of Free State (UFS) has no intention to change the name of its campus in Qwaqwa, according to Lacea Loader, spokesperson for the university.

Loader told Sunday World on Wednesday that the name is a reflection of the university’s aim to bring higher education, research, and community engagement to the area through its Qwaqwa campus.

She was responding to a call by Hlaudi Motsoeneng, former SABC chief operations officer and leader of African Content Movement, who made a passionate plea to rename the campus after the late Dikwankwetla Party of SA leader, Tsiame Kenneth “TK” Mopeli.

Motsoeneng told Sunday World on Tuesday that the university should heed the call, saying it will be a move to honour Mopeli’s influence and contribution to society.

Loader said: “The UFS has been honouring the legacy of Dr Mopeli in several ways. Not only is the library on the Qwaqwa campus named after him, but the campus has also hosted the TK Mopeli Memorial Lecture.

“The university has great admiration for Dr Mopeli, as he not only oversaw the foundation of the University of Qwaqwa [currently the UFS Qwaqwa campus], but also for his belief in quality education and the role it plays in human development.

“The management of the University of the Free State takes note of the call from the African Content Movement to rename the Qwaqwa campus to TK Mopeli. The name change of an institution of higher learning is a formal process and is guided by the Higher Education Act 101 of 1997.”

Motsoeneng’s ACM has two seats in the the Maluti-a-Phofung, where the university is situated, and he was also born in Qwaqwa. Mopeli, who was a teacher by profession, was a well-known radio personality before he ventured into politics.

Motsoeneng said: “Dr TK Mopeli has effectively and without a measure of contradiction contributed greatly to the education sector in Maluti-A-Phofung, Qwaqwa in particular. He has generally delivered basic services to the people.

“During his time, he led the formation of the then University of Qwaqwa. As leader of his political party, Dr Tsiame Kenneth Mopeli, who was born in Namahadi, QwaQwa built more schools including specialised technical colleges in Maluti-A-Phofung than any other leader in our history.”

Motsoeneng added that during Mopeli’s time, numerous black people travelled from the neighbouring provinces in order to access education opportunities in Qwaqwa and other areas.

He explained further: “Dr Mopeli believed that a nation without educating its youth will have a doomed future. For this, the ACM officials will lead a process of wider consultations with his family, the royal family [Marena], stakeholders including the university and the people of Maluti-A-Phofung for the university’s Qwaqwa campus to be named after this gallant hero of our people.

“I would like to urge our communities to support the renaming of the University of Free State’s Qwaqwa campus to Dr TK Mopeli. I am aware that the university has a library in Qwaqwa campus called TK Mopeli, this is not enough.

“We want his legacy remembered in a way that is fitting for his massive contribution towards the education of our nation.”

Loader said according to the Higher Education Act, “a council of a higher education institution may, with the approval of the minister and by notice in the gazette, change the name of such higher education institution”.

