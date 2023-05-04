Zungu vows not to interfere with MUT’s administrative affairs

Sandile Zungu, the newly appointed chancellor of Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT), has no intentions to interfere with the administration processes of the uMlazi-based institution, including who should be awarded lucrative tenders.

This emerged in an interview with Sunday World on Wednesday, where the prominent businessman shared his vision of putting the university on the global map.

“I will not interfere with the responsibility of other organs of the university, whether it is the council, executive or the senate,” said Zungu.

“My responsibility is to bring in commerce to the university. I will do this by making sure that my business gravitas comes in handy for the institution.”

The 56-year-old was inaugurated in March to take over the reins from former human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu, and has already officiated his first batch of graduants.

Zungu, who is the native of the sprawling uMlazi township, is also the owner of Durban-based outfit AmaZulu.

He also spoke about transforming the relationship that the university has with commerce and industry.

Zungu explained: “I will even endeavour to hasten and strengthen the relationship that the institution has with international business.

“Institutions like MUT, unlike traditional white universities who have very strong endowment and long-standing relationships with the rich and famous of the world, are lagging behind.

“We have to do our best to enhance various business networks which will put the institution on the map.”

Besides holding various influential roles in the business fraternity, Zungu was also the president of Black Business Council.

The formation represents professionals, business associations and chambers.

