eDumbe mayor turns municipality around in short space of time

Having recorded a massive improvement in its municipal purse within just a year after taking over as the mayor of eDumbe local municipality, Sibusiso Mkhabela is now gunning for a clean audit.

The Paulpietersburg-based rural council recently received a nod from the office of the auditor-general headed by Tsakani Maluleke for recording an unqualified audit opinion.

The financial report indicates that the financial affairs of the municipality were transparent and compliant with accounting principles.

“We inherited a municipality with no proper financial records and we turned the corner in a very short space of time. For three years eDumbe was one of the worst municipalities in handling it finances,” Mkhabela told Sunday World this week.

“This achievement is massive and for us it’s a stamp of approval. It means that the municipality is using people’s money for what it is intended for.”

Other interventions, according to Mkhabela, were the filling of key positions, which enabled efficient delivery of services.

“When we came in, there was no chief financial officer, municipal manager and the director of technical services. These positions have been advertised and properly filled with the right candidates.

“But the changes must be seen by the community on the ground and the improvement in how we deliver services to them.”

The rural town also received an award for being one of the top three cleanest towns in KwaZulu-Natal.

During the November 2022 municipal elections, the National Freedom Party amassed 33.5% of the voter share, giving the IFP-splinter party six seats of the 19 council seats.

The party struck a coalition partnership with the ruling party, which took their tally to 11 seats. The deal ensured that former ANC mayor Majuba Mavuso becomes deputy to Mkhabela.

Mkhabela conceded though that as common with many coalitions across the country, they have their fair share of challenges.

“What is important to us is that we run a stable municipality that deliver services efficiently. It should not be about egos of politicians, and I will not venture into that space,” he said.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa