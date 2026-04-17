Edward Kieswetter honoured with doctorate, reflects on journey from apprentice to SARS boss

Outgoing South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Edward Kieswetter has described receiving an honorary doctorate from his alma mater, Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), as a deeply personal ‘full circle’ moment.

Kieswetter was awarded an honorary doctorate in Business and Management Sciences in Taxation during the institution’s autumn graduation series, where he reflected on his humble beginnings and the role education played in shaping his life.

Humble beginnings

“I started here as a young man trying to get his start in life. It is ironic that it is the impact of the work that I have done over these past decades which brings me back now,” he said.

He recalled arriving at the then Peninsula Technikon in 1978 as an apprentice, a decision he credits as one of the most defining moments of his life.

“That turned out to be one of the greatest gifts in my life because this institution taught me that theory must connect to application. I walked these grounds with remarkable people who expanded my sense of what was possible,” he said.

Tribute to disadvantaged youth

Kieswetter dedicated the honour to young people from disadvantaged communities, particularly those on the Cape Flats, saying the recognition symbolises what can be achieved despite limited opportunities.

“I receive this honorary doctorate on behalf of all the other young people on the Cape Flats and beyond who have had limits set on their lives,” he told graduates and guests.

Among those in attendance was his former high school principal, Victor Ritchie, whom Kieswetter credited for recognising his potential early on and helping guide his path. Ritchie previously led Harold Cressy High School, a historic institution known for producing influential leaders.

Kieswetter was also supported by his family and senior members of SARS, including incoming commissioner Dr Johnstone Makhubu.

Importance of ethical leadership

Reflecting on his tenure at the tax authority, Kieswetter emphasised the importance of ethical leadership and building sustainable institutions.

“The best leaders work themselves out of a job. I am proud to hand over an institution which is better today than when I received it,” he said.

“My legacy is the ethical and disciplined staff who will take it forward.”

The honour recognises not only his contribution to public service and tax administration but also his broader impact as a leader committed to integrity, transformation and nation-building.

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