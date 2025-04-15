Edwin Sodi back in court for high-stakes Free State asbestos trial

A landmark trial involving former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, controversial businessman Edwin Sodi, and 16 co-accused took place at the Bloemfontein High Court on Tuesday.

The case revolves around a 2014 asbestos roof removal contract worth R255-million that is currently embroiled in accusations of money laundering, fraud, and corruption.

As the trial progresses, it highlights structural problems with South Africa’s government and the complex network of commercial and political ties.

The asbestos contract was intended to address hazardous roofing in the Free State and was given to Sodi’s Blackhead Consulting and other organisations.

Investigations, such as the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, revealed that the deal was the result of an unsolicited, allegedly illegal bid.

Not guilty plea

According to prosecutors, Sodi’s business was at the centre of the scheme, which involved syphoning millions to politically connected individuals.

A guilty verdict could result in Sodi forfeiting properties valued at over R300-million, the National Prosecuting Authority has warned.

But Sodi has entered a not guilty plea, preserving his innocence as the trial, which is scheduled to continue until June 23, 2025, goes on.

The case is not Sodi’s first brush with controversy.

The businessman’s legal battles have been numerous, ranging from an attempted murder charge that was dropped in 2022 to a divorce settlement dispute worth R24-million and a bank debt case worth R570 000.

His companies have also been linked to a failed R295-million Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant tender, blamed for exacerbating a cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal near Pretoria.

Delays in blacklisting Sodi’s companies

Despite these issues, delays in blacklisting Sodi’s firms by the Treasury have sparked public outrage, with critics questioning whether political protection has shielded him.

Public sentiment, as reflected on social media platforms like X, is mixed.

Some view Sodi’s courtroom demeanour, described as “bored”, as emblematic of a man accustomed to legal scrutiny, while others demand swift justice for the alleged looting of public funds.

The trial’s broader implications cannot be ignored; it underscores the challenges of dismantling entrenched networks of corruption in South Africa.

Yet, the slow pace of accountability raises doubts about systemic reform.

As the court examines evidence, the outcome will likely shape public trust in the judiciary and the fight against state capture, with Sodi’s fate hanging in the balance.

