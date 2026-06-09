EFF accuses US of discrimination against Somali World Cup referee

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has come out guns blazing against the US government following reports that Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was denied entry into the country despite being appointed by FIFA as an official for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the red berets described the incident as discriminatory and said it exposed concerns that were raised when the US was awarded hosting rights for the world’s biggest football tournament.

Artan had valid visa

According to the EFF, Artan travelled to the US with a valid visa and accreditation linked to his FIFA appointment but was allegedly turned away upon arrival in Miami.

The party said the incident was a vindication of warnings from progressive organisations that the US’s immigration policies could create obstacles for participants from Africa, the Middle East and other parts of the Global South.

“This shameful incident confirms exactly what progressive and anti-imperialist forces across the world warned FIFA about when the tournament was awarded to the US,” the EFF said.

The party argued that Artan’s treatment was not an isolated case, pointing to reports that Iran’s national football team had encountered visa-related difficulties ahead of the tournament.

‘Iran also victimised’

According to the EFF, Iran was forced to abandon plans to establish a training base in the US and instead relocate to Mexico because of visa complications, security concerns and restrictions imposed by American authorities.

The party further claimed that players, officials, photographers and delegates from countries affected by US immigration restrictions had been subjected to extensive screening and lengthy questioning at ports of entry.

Equality concern

Using Artan’s case as an example, the EFF questioned whether all participants in the World Cup would be treated equally by the host nation.

The party said the reported exclusion of the Somali official was particularly significant because he was set to become the first referee from Somalia to officiate at a FIFA World Cup – a milestone it said would have been celebrated across the African continent.

The EFF has called on FIFA to account for how it plans to protect players, officials, journalists and supporters from discrimination during the tournament.

It has also urged the Confederation of African Football, the African Union and football associations across Africa to formally protest Artan’s treatment and demand guarantees that no other African participant will face discrimination, harassment or exclusion during the World Cup.

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