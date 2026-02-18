EFF, ActionSA reject Xhakaza’s reshuffle, ‘pull out’ of Ekurhuleni executive

The EFF and ActionSA have rejected Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosiphindile Xhakaza’s mayoral committee reshuffle, demanding that their councillors be withdrawn from the city’s executive.

On Wednesday, the EFF said it would no longer participate in the mayoral committee and would return to the opposition benches.

“The EFF informs the people of Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, and South Africa that we have declined the offer to form part of the mayoral committee … and will accept our role on the opposition benches,” the party said.

The red berets accused Xhakaza of acting “unilaterally” after removing EFF councillors Bridget Thusi and Kgopello Hollo as members of the mayoral committee (MMC) responsible for community services and human settlements, respectively.

The party said the reshuffle reduced its representation, with only Thembi Msane and Leshaka Manamela offered positions in the executive.

The EFF also renewed its criticism of the removal of former finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga in 2024, which it claims contributed to the city’s financial decline and rising debt.

Move to shift water responsibilities criticised

Tensions were further heightened after the ANC successfully voted in its own councillor as speaker, a position previously held by the EFF.

The party also condemned Xhakaza’s decision to shift water and sanitation responsibilities from Msane into a newly created metro utilities services portfolio now led by an ANC councillor.

“This irresponsible move seeks to undermine the work of the EFF … and poses a serious risk to water services,” it warned.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba also distanced his party from the reshuffle, rejecting the appointment of Xolani Khumalo as the MMC for community services and by-law enforcement.

“ActionSA categorically distances itself from a false media statement … The people of Ekurhuleni are tired of dysfunction and lawlessness, as well as the collapse of basic municipal services.

“ActionSA’s focus remains on restoring governance, cleaning out corruption, restoring the rule of law, and fixing the fundamentals of service delivery,” Mashaba said.

Ekurhuleni governance framework

Xhakaza announced the reshuffle on Tuesday night, following consultation with multi-party organisations representing 13 of the 16 parties in the council.

“These strategic changes are guided by an agreed-upon Ekurhuleni governance framework, which is a foundation to strengthen a sustainable Ekurhuleni government of local unity,” the mayor said.

He announced the new mayoral committee, including Jean Sthato for metro utilities services, Nomadlozi Nkosi for metro operations, Dino Peterson for development planning, Lindiwe Mnguni for roads and transport, Mzayifani Ngwenya for community safety, Siphumule Ntombela in corporate shared services, and the finance and strategy will continue to be led by Jongizizwe Dlabathi.

Xhakaza said the framework prioritises stability, accountability, and service delivery.

“A coalition must be based on a common minimum programme that focuses on the measurable targets for service delivery and development in the communities,” he said in a statement.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content