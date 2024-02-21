EFF calls for DUT building to be named after a slain student

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have called for some parts of the Durban University of Technology (DUT) to be named after slain student Mlungisi Madonsela.

Student protest gone wrong

Madonsela, who was in his final year of study for a degree in public administration, had his life cut short in February 2019 during a student protest outside the institution’s Steve Biko campus.

He is believed to have been shot dead by a security guard working for a company contracted to the university. The Madonsela family was, however, dealt a heavy blow when the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute, citing a lack of evidence.

As Madonsela was a member of the EFF’s Student Command, the party wants a memorial to be erected for Madonsela as a sign of bravery and heroism.

Selfless act

“Madonsela was not fighting for himself, he was fighting for all of us. That is why the EFF wants a building in this institution to be named after him.

“How can you kill an African child and there’s no justice for that African child? We are not happy that the NPA dropped the case because they said there was not enough evidence,” said EFF leader Julius Melema.

Malema alleged that the person who pulled the trigger and ended the young life of Madonsela was being protected.

“The person who pulled the trigger is well known, but he is protected because the life of a black child is cheap and it can be taken away anyhow,” he said.

Civil claim

In pursuit of justice against the brutal murder of their son, the Madonsela family approached the Durban Civil Claims Court, wanting the university and the security company to pay financial compensation for their loss.

They told the court that the sudden death of their son had brought anguish and untold suffering to the family.

The family also said the slain student was the first in the family to enrol at a higher education institution and that the family had high hopes that upon graduation, he would change their lives for the better.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content