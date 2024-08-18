News

EFF calls for seizure of farms linked to crime 

By Sunday World
EFF
STELLENBOSCH, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 06: EFF ( Economic Freedom Fighters) supporters gather on the outskirts of Stellenbosch to march and picket outside Remgro Offices on April 06, 2022 in Stellenbosch, South Africa. The party demanded land from Johann Rupert on the day when his ancestor, Jan Van Riebeek arrived in South Africa in 1652. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)

The EFF in Limpopo is agitating for the immediate expropriation of certain farms in the province, which have recently hogged the limelight for alleged criminal activities. 

The red berets said in a media statement there were unoccupied farms in the province, which have become breeding grounds for illegal activities. 

The EFF made reference to farms in the Sekhukhune and Waterberg regions, which were alleged to be drug laboratories and used as military training camps. 


To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content  

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

×