EFF calls for seizure of farms linked to crime 

The EFF in Limpopo is agitating for the immediate expropriation of certain farms in the province, which have recently hogged the limelight for alleged criminal activities.

The red berets said in a media statement there were unoccupied farms in the province, which have become breeding grounds for illegal activities.

The EFF made reference to farms in the Sekhukhune and Waterberg regions, which were alleged to be drug laboratories and used as military training camps.

