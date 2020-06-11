EFF condemns appointment of new Joburg Market Theatre CEO, Leanne Williams

The EFF in Joburg has condemned the appointment of the new Joburg Market Theatre CEO, Leanne Williams, as the capture of the ANC administration, by criminal syndicate led by convicted fraudster and Patrotic Alliance ( PA), President Gayton Mackenzie.

Williams, the Deputy President of the Patrotic Alliance, was appointed the lucrative position recently, according to the EFF Joburg regional chairperson Musa Novela.

Novela said Willimans ‘s appointment did not go down well with the EFF.

“Over the last six months since coming to power, the City has been turned into a gangster paradise characterised by political puppeteering of the mayor by convicted criminals, threats, blackmailing, purging and blatant looting. The criminal syndicate which has captured the city through the mayor has been leading a flagrant campaign of transgressing all governance protocols more especially related to supply chain and labour law. The extent of Gayton Mackenzie’s capture of the ANC administration is demonstrated by the appointment of his Deputy President to be the CEO of the Joburg Market,” reads the statement.

The red beret also said through Mackenzie’s influence, the mayor has suspended or fired the Joburg Market CEO Ayanda Kanana, CEO of City Power Lerato Setshedi, CEO of JPC Hellen Botes, Acting CEO of MTC and Chief of Police David Tembe

These senior managers refused to take illegal instructions relating to the procurement process and opposed pressure to disengage from investigating criminal activities in their respective municipal entities,” reads the statement.

Author



Ngwako Malatji