EFF condemns closure of police stations during loadshedding

The EFF has criticised the closure of police stations during loadshedding, arguing that it hampers the already limited capacity of the police to serve communities.

In a statement Sinawo Thambo, the EFF national spokesperson, stressed that citizens are left exposed to crime and heightened risks in the darkness, making them more vulnerable.

The closure of police stations, according to Thambo, only worsens the situation and adds to the sense of insecurity among the public.

“This is especially concerning in a country with high crime rates, particularly gender-based violence and crimes against children,” said Thambo.

“The current reporting system for rape victims is already deeply flawed, as officers often fail to take them seriously, or even turn them away, leading to further trauma.

“The intermittent closure of police stations during loadshedding will exacerbate this issue, leading to even lower reporting of sexual assault cases.”

Thambo said the EFF consistently draws attention to negative consequences of the electricity crisis on fundamental human rights, particularly the right to safety.

He pointed out that the government’s mismanagement of the situation has resulted in the erosion of several crucial rights such as access to clean water and free healthcare.

“Recently, a landmark ruling by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria mandated that all hospitals, clinics, schools, and police stations should be exempt from electricity disruptions.

“This significant judgment was based on the finding that the state had repeatedly failed in its constitutional and statutory obligations, citizens’ rights to healthcare, and education.”

He conveyed his disappointment with the government’s handling of a court ruling concerning the safeguarding of essential services.

